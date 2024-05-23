Analysts Set Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Target Price at $41.29

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

VNOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $205.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Viper Energy by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 444,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 257,491 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

