Angelee Harris Sells 4,200 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $197,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOPE. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 222,506 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $627,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

