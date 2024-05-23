Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Angi alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Angi

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,023.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,877.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 35,244 shares of company stock valued at $85,643 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,722,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 95,514 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 44.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,031 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,764 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,433,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 246,335 shares during the period. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 30.0% in the third quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Price Performance

Angi stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Angi has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Angi

(Get Free Report

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.