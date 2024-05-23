AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Scotiabank

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 708,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,066. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $26.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3,511.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 581,225 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth $916,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth $9,503,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 763.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 101,191 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.