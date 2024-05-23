AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Scotiabank

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3,511.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 581,225 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth $916,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth $9,503,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 763.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 101,191 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AngloGold Ashanti
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.