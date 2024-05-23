Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,110 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 316.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $506,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,597 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,995,000 after acquiring an additional 785,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 10,591.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 622,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,753,000 after acquiring an additional 616,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE O traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.13. 2,194,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,574,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average of $54.16. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 285.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

