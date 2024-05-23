Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,017. The firm has a market cap of $181.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $203.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.16.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.