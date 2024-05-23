Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Has $131,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 64,683 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE OGN traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 451,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

