Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 393.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 53,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $296.70. The stock had a trading volume of 191,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,661. The company has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $301.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.64.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

