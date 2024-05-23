Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,269,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,965,863. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

