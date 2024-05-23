Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1,069.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mufg Bank LTD. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 120.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,810,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE USB traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,351,430. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

