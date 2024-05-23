Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 50 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 35.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $29.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $951.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $375.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $936.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $844.97.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

