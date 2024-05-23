Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 504 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,963,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,521,000 after buying an additional 46,084 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Waste Management by 16.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,815,000 after buying an additional 776,491 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,174,000 after buying an additional 66,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,486,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,065,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,797,000 after buying an additional 90,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,804,339.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,951. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $210.07. The company had a trading volume of 277,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,574. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The stock has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.