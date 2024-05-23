Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 126.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.59. The stock had a trading volume of 423,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,443. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $88.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average is $82.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,128 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.