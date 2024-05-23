Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Zillow Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 152,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zillow Group news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,560 shares of company stock valued at $8,829,931 in the last ninety days. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ Z traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,906. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on Z. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

