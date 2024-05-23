Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPG traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $146.24. The stock had a trading volume of 274,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $157.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 99.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

