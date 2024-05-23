Anthony Noto Acquires 28,900 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.82. 41,397,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,800,559. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,797 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 390,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

