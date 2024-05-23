APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,585 shares of company stock valued at $10,578,496. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APG. TheStreet lowered APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

