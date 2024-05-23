Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives $41.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

NYSE RCUS opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.91. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $492,818.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 274,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,505,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,234.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,211,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,299,981.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $492,818.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 274,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,505,662.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,455 shares of company stock worth $1,014,779 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,459,000 after buying an additional 110,528 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,780,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,802,000 after purchasing an additional 222,280 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158,094 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $16,613,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 145,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

