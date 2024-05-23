Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

ARDX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

Ardelyx stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The business had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Ardelyx’s revenue was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,374.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $664,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,435.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,138 shares of company stock worth $3,158,429 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

