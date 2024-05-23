Argan (NYSE:AGX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.05

Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.05 and last traded at $68.08, with a volume of 44813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Argan from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Argan Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. The company has a market cap of $901.64 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. Argan had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Argan’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Argan

In other Argan news, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 13,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $790,814.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $312,703.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 13,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $790,814.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $312,703.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $154,130.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $153,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,606 shares of company stock worth $2,394,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Argan by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Argan by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Argan by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argan by 3.5% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

