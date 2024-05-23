Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,060 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $4,071,642,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7,875.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,647,000 after buying an additional 2,064,175 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $193,050,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,251,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,713,000 after buying an additional 1,065,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,014,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,791,000 after buying an additional 1,027,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $152.88 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

