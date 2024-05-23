Assetmark Inc. Acquires 55,222 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,222 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.05% of The Carlyle Group worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 20,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,771,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. UBS Group increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

