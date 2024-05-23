Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in Elevance Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 45,888.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,750,000 after acquiring an additional 255,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 212.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 366,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,726,000 after acquiring an additional 249,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $547.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.04. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

