Assetmark Inc. Buys 5,674 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 330.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $464.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $471.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.