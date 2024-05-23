Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

