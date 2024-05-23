Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,381 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 117.4% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,147.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,900 shares of company stock worth $2,509,342. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

View Our Latest Report on EA

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $135.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.67.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.