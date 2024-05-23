Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.