Assetmark Inc. Lowers Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,701 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Trium Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 53,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,967,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

SBS stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.19.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.