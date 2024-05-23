Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 18,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PNC opened at $156.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.