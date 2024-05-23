Assetmark Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,627 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after purchasing an additional 404,970 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,235,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,197,000 after buying an additional 129,249 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.37 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.4637 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

