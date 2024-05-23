ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $2.50

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.40. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 1,099,120 shares trading hands.
ATRenew Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $569.50 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $545.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ATRenew
About ATRenew
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
