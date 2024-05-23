ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $2.50

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.40. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 1,099,120 shares trading hands.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $569.50 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $545.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

About ATRenew

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the third quarter valued at $1,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

