Atrion Co. (ATRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.20 on June 28th

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Atrion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ATRI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $472.01. 3,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,358. Atrion has a 12 month low of $274.98 and a 12 month high of $602.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.64. The company has a market cap of $830.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATRI

About Atrion

(Get Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.