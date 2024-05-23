Avalanche Price Hits $37.67 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $37.67 or 0.00055992 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $14.80 billion and $593.34 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00018000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008020 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,173,424 coins and its circulating supply is 392,827,054 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

