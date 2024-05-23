AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) CEO Michael Praeger Sells 43,738 Shares

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Praeger sold 43,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $485,929.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,440,510 shares in the company, valued at $115,994,066.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michael Praeger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $285,698.32.
- On Thursday, March 14th, Michael Praeger sold 46,692 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $585,984.60.
- On Friday, March 8th, Michael Praeger sold 105,386 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,348,940.80.
- On Friday, March 1st, Michael Praeger sold 69,508 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $914,030.20.
Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $13.56.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVDX. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.
