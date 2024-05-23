AXS Investments LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 0.8% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,670,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,849,000 after purchasing an additional 198,008 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,902,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,420,028,000 after purchasing an additional 288,234 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,242,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,327,000 after acquiring an additional 77,187 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,576,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,287,000 after purchasing an additional 553,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,128,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,703,000 after buying an additional 905,043 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

