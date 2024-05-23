AXS Investments LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,357 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Macerich by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Macerich by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macerich alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward C. Coppola sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,812,695.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macerich news, Director Edward C. Coppola sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 635,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,812,695.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann C. Menard bought 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $74,921.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 163,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,681 and sold 122,964 shares valued at $2,080,030. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of MAC stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,297,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,505. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.59%.

Macerich Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.