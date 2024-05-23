AXS Investments LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,694 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

SQ traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.62. 6,671,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,762,512. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.76. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,432 shares of company stock valued at $26,390,936 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

