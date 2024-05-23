AXS Investments LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,694 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
SQ traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.62. 6,671,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,762,512. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.76. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $7,679,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,796,849.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,432 shares of company stock valued at $26,390,936 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
