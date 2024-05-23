AXS Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

AXS Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,488 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management makes up 0.7% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 470.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 2.9 %

NLY traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,052,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,999. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.