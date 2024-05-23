AXS Investments LLC Sells 30,253 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,253 shares during the quarter. BrightSpire Capital comprises approximately 0.6% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

NYSE:BRSP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 759,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,841. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $8.01.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64 million. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -145.45%.

In other BrightSpire Capital news, insider David A. Palame sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

