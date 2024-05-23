AXS Investments LLC Trims Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Workday by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 744,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Workday by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,902,000 after acquiring an additional 103,171 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,812,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.11 and its 200 day moving average is $268.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.04 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.64.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

