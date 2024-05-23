B. Riley Weighs in on Runway Growth Finance Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Runway Growth Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 20th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Runway Growth Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.26 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RWAY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Compass Point downgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $470.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Runway Growth Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Runway Growth Finance

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,640.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

