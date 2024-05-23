Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires 315 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in Applied Materials by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 33,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,274,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $3.97 on Thursday, reaching $222.12. 2,396,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,133. The company has a market capitalization of $184.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.18 and a 52 week high of $225.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. UBS Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

