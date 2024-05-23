Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires 6,767 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,037,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,136 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,740,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,982,000 after purchasing an additional 260,924 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 18.8% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,573,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,991 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $50,093,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 17.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,941,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,931,000 after acquiring an additional 586,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

ETRN traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,138,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.93. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

