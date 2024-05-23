Balboa Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.78. 288,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,857. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.249 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

