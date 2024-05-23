Balboa Wealth Partners Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Balboa Wealth Partners trimmed its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HNDL stock remained flat at $20.80 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 43,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,856. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $831.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Dividend Announcement

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.1215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

