Balboa Wealth Partners Has $306,000 Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $11.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $305.12. 4,027,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,642. The company has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $139.18 and a one year high of $329.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.16.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,836 shares of company stock valued at $115,437,764 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

