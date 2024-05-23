Balboa Wealth Partners Has $306,000 Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $11.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $305.12. 4,027,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,642. The company has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $139.18 and a one year high of $329.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.16.
Insider Activity at Arista Networks
In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,836 shares of company stock valued at $115,437,764 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
