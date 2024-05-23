Balboa Wealth Partners Increases Stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 459.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 432,608 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $886,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 155,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GUT stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $7.17.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

