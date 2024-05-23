Balboa Wealth Partners Invests $224,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 112.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.67. 1,099,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,792. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.47.

