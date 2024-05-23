Balboa Wealth Partners Lowers Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,090,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $50.66. 653,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,139. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

