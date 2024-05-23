Balboa Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 5,350 Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In related news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $401,644.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $401,644.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $79,400.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

NYSE HI traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $43.82. 69,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

About Hillenbrand

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.